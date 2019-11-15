Bad karma foils car crime of opportunity in Kennewick

A crime of opportunity in Kennewick was foiled by bad karma this week.

Three wannabe car thieves reportedly took off in a red Volkswagen Beetle while it was left warming up on a chilly Thursday morning.

They got as far as East Third Avenue and North Date Street before the car stopped running, said a Kennewick police post on Facebook.

The three were trying to push the car out of the middle of the street when police were called by passersby.

Officers soon recognized the bright red VW as the one that was recently stolen.

The three suspects were detained. And police later arrested Sean Delvaux, 34, on investigation of possessing a stolen car.

Police throughout the Tri-Cities continue to encourage people not to leave their vehicles running and unoccupied as they warm up.