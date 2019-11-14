Pasco elementary locks doors as police hunt for robbery suspect

Pasco police are hunting for a suspect in an Thursday afternoon robbery at Court Street.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Court Street after someone reported that a man walked into Papa Murphy’s, according to scanner reports. The suspect reportedly held the clerks at gunpoint and demanded money.

They are scouring the area after having one possible suspect run from officers.

The suspect has been described as wearing a black overcoat with black shoes and a brown baseball cap.

Robert Frost Elementary School locked its doors as police scoured the area.

