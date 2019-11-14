Pasco picks veteran officer to be new deputy chief

A Pasco police veteran is filling the second-in-command position in the department.

Capt. Brent Cook was picked to fill the deputy chief position after Ken Roske was promoted to chief. Former Chief Bob Metzger picked Roske to become the first deputy.

The second in command oversees the department’s daily operations and collaborates with the chief on long-range plans. When the chief is out, Cook assumes command of the department.

Cook started as an officer nearly 30 years ago and worked his way up through the ranks. He and Capt. Jeff Harpster were promoted together in 2015.

In his time with the department, he ran the first gang investigation team, developed the first community policing project within a specific neighborhood, started a formal Internal Affairs program and helped the department get state and national accreditation.

“Brent is a proven leader in the department and our community,” Roske said. “He understands the importance of community policing and will see that the department continues on the progressive track we are on now.”

He will be official sworn in at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Pasco Police Community Services Building at 215 W. Sylvester Street.