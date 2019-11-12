He killed his brother-in-law in an alcohol-fueled crash. His sister asked for leniency

A Pasco man is going to prison for killing his brother-in-law in an alcohol-fueled crash.

Juan M. Velasco, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court to vehicular homicide.

He initially denied knowing what happened or who was behind the wheel in the March 10 rollover along Interstate 182.

Velasco later admitted to being the driver, but said he only had one Long Island Iced Tea drink before the 7 p.m. crash.

Eight months later, Velasco told a judge Tuesday he was drunk when he drove his 2003 Acura.

Noe P. Cruz, his sister’s husband, was pronounced dead at the hospital after the wreck. The 37-year-old man also lived in Pasco.

Washington State Patrol troopers at the time said Velasco lost control of his car on the I-182 off ramp heading toward Road 68.

The Acura flipped and landed on its top in the left median of the highway exit.

Velasco was found walking around near the car. His blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit to drive at 0.099 percent. The legal limit in Washington state is up to 0.08.

Both Velasco and Cruz were wearing seat belts.

Deputy Prosecutor Laura Mapes called the case an all-around tragedy.

“We were happy to be able to help the victim’s family get closure by resolving the case short of a trial,” Mapes told the Tri-City Herald. “Although no (prison) sentence will bring back the victim, we feel that the sentence imposed helps to weigh both the wishes of the victim’s family, as well as protect the public.”

Velasco was facing 15 years to 20 years in prison.

However, Mapes and defense attorney Norma Rodriguez agreed to a sentence of five years — well below the standard range.

That includes a mandatory 2-year term for impaired driving.

Court documents explain that both sides agreed to the exceptional sentence below the range because the victim “was a willing participant of the incident” and he “voluntarily entered the vehicle and had been drinking with the defendant.”

Cruz’s wife asked for leniency for her brother, documents said.

After prison, Velasco will be on community supervision for a year, can’t drink alcohol during that time, and must undergo counseling and treatment for substance abuse.

Velasco’s history goes back to 1998 as a juvenile. He has convictions for: unlawful gun possession; forgery; financial fraud; identity theft; DUI; residential burglary; theft; and malicious mischief.