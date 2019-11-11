2 Tri-Citians hurt in hit-and-run crash

A Kennewick man and his passenger were injured late Sunday when they were hit by a car on Highway 22, just east of Toppenish.

The driver of the black, 2012 Ford Fusion that hit their car ran away before Washington State Patrol troopers arrived.

A state patrol report said they only know that the driver was a man.

According to the report, Leo H. Miller, 58, was driving a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire east on Highway 22 when the Ford pulled onto the highway from Division Road.

The Ford was heading south and was trying to turn west onto the highway when it collided with the Pontiac.

Both Miller and passenger Kimberly A. Christenson, 56, were wearing seat belts in the 10:50 pm. crash.

Miller of Kennewick and Christenson, who lives in Olympia, were taken to Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima.

Anyone with information about the driver or the crash is asked to call the state patrol.