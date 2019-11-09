Woman died more than a month before she was found near Kennewick canal

A woman’s body was on the embankment of an irrigation canal for at least five weeks, the Benton County coroner said.

A passerby spotted the body in the late afternoon on Friday on a piece of land that runs on the south side of Highway 240 between Edison Street and Highway 395. The area where she was found is not usually accessible by the public.

Detectives have discovered information about her and are working on contacting two family members, both of whom live outside of the state, Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning. The coroner’s office took X-rays, but hasn’t determined how she died.

Any time someone dies alone police will investigate to determine if there was foul play.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area to call 509-628-0333.