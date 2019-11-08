Woman’s body found in irrigation canal along Highway 240 in Kennewick

A woman’s body was found in an irrigation canal along Highway 240 late Friday afternoon.

A passerby called Kennewick police after spotting the body in the empty canal on the south side of the busy highway that parallels Columbia Park, said a police news release.

The body was found between Edison Street and the Highway 395 interchange.

Kennewick detectives are investigating the death. The woman’s name was not released pending the notification of her family.

“There are no details as to the cause, manner or time of death at this time,” said the 10:30 p.m. release.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious or has any information, is asked to call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.