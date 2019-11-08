He left a man bleeding on a Kennewick front lawn, say police. Now he’s in jail

Police say they’ve caught up with a suspect who shot a man on the front lawn of his home last month.

Kennewick detectives had been on the lookout for Thomas Rosales, 24, after the Oct. 23 shooting on the 400 block of Grant Street.

Then on Thursday, a driver later identified as Rosales, ran from an officer during a traffic stop in Pasco, said Kennewick Lt. Aaron Clem.

After a short chase, Rosales was arrested and booked into the Franklin County jail on several warrants, including first-degree assault and illegal gun possession.

In October, Rosales reportedly confronted Casey Bockman, 34, outside Brockman’s house and allegedly fired a gun twice, hitting Bockman once in the leg, said police.

His injuries were not life-threatening.