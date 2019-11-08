4-legged Pasco officer nabs suspect after speedy Tri-Cities chase

A man led police on a chase across the Tri-Cities late Thursday before getting caught by one of Pasco’s four-legged officers.

A Pasco officer tried stopping a Nissan Sentra near 10th Avenue and Columbia Street around 7 p.m., but the driver had other ideas, according to Pasco police.

He sped away, starting a chase south across the cable bridge.

The driver, later identified as Adrian Tejeda-Sandoval, 33, kept heading south, running red lights and reaching speeds of 80 mph, according to initial reports.

The chase went through Kennewick and into Finley, and after driving through the small rural community, he lost control near the corner of Gertrude Street and Finley Road.

K9 Hapo helped catch a man who tried speeding away from officers. Pasco police

But Tejeda-Sandoval was not done, said police. He tried running from the car, but Pasco police dog K9 Hapo stopped him.

Officers reported seeing drugs in the car. It was towed away to be searched later.

Tejeda-Sandoval was treated for a dog bite at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco before being booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of attempting to elude police.