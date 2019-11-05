Police lock down Kamiakin High during standoff with a domestic violence suspect

A Kennewick assault suspect was arrested Tuesday after returning to the scene of his crime, said police.

Cameron Schuoler, 31, is accused of attacking a woman Monday inside an apartment on the 500 block of Arthur Street, near Kamiakin High School.

Then, he returned later in the day and threatened her, said Kennewick police Sgt. Remie Rees. By the time police got there, Schouler was gone.

Officers were still looking for him Tuesday when they stopped by the same apartment at 9 a.m. to talk with the victim. When they knocked, Schuoler came to the window.

Police surrounded the unit and began calling for him to come out. As the standoff continued, police asked Kamiakin High School to go into a modified lockdown.

They didn’t want students to be in the middle of a potentially dangerous situation, Rees said.

After a couple of hours, Schuoler surrendered. He was booked into the Benton County jail for two counts of assault domestic violence.