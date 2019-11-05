This Pasco cop fought sexual assault charges for 2 years. He’s suing for malicious prosecution

Pasco police Officer Anthony “Tony” Haworth fought sexual assault charges for two years in Franklin County Superior Court. The case ultimately was dismissed, and he now is suing for malicious prosecution. Tri-City Herald

A Pasco police officer who was placed on leave for two years while fighting sexual assault charges has filed a federal lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution.

Anthony “Tony” Haworth claims the Walla Walla city detectives who investigated the allegations against him, and the Walla Walla County prosecutors who pursued the case, knew all along that he was being set up by the victim and her mother.

He was charged in May 2017 with four felony sex crimes, including third-degree rape, indecent liberties and voyeurism.

The rape and voyeurism were dismissed in March 2018.

The final two charges were dismissed last December after the Adams County prosecutor was asked to review the case and concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute Haworth.

In April, a judge dismissed the case in a way that means prosecutors could not re-file the charges later.

Haworth had been on paid administrative leave from the Pasco Police Department during the investigation, and returned to work as a patrol officer when the charges were dropped.

Federal lawsuit

In the civil action filed late Monday in U.S. District Court, Spokane attorney Bill Gilbert said Walla Walla police and prosecutors were aware of problems with the evidence, including credibility issues with the alleged victim and contradicting statements from witnesses.

Yet, “they were willing to lie and cheat” because they wanted to convict Haworth so bad, said Gilbert in the 90-page complaint.

He said the police and prosecutors pushed forward with the case in spite of having evidence that might exonerate Haworth.

The lead detective knew his investigation was flawed and that his assessment of the case was erroneous, and the lead deputy prosecutor took issue with the defense questioning her conduct and ethics as the case proceeded.

So it became a personal mission for them to prove everyone wrong, Gilbert claimed in the suit.

The lawsuit names both the city and county of Walla Walla, along with Police Chief Scott Bieber and Detective Marcus Goodwater and elected county Prosecutor Jim Nagle and Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Morales.

“Morales and Goodwater were so personally invested in proving a case of criminal conduct against an innocent man, in order to salvage their own reputations, protect their personal interests, and satisfy a personal vendetta against Tony Haworth and/or his attorneys, that they completely lost touch with their professional and ethical obligations to protect the Constitution and serve the greater good,” the suit states. “In so doing Morales and Goodwater violated state and federal law.”

It further states that Nagle and Bieber — the administrators, policy makers and enforcers of their respective departments — “ignored the obvious” and pushed the prosecution with insufficient evidence because they were concerned about public opinion.

The case was handed over to the Walla Walla Police Department and the Walla Walla County Prosecutor’s Office because of conflicts given Haworth’s law enforcement position in the Tri-Cities.

Haworth, now 40, has been with the Pasco Police Department since 2012, and previously worked for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for six years.

Sexual allegation

He was accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl several times between 2008 and 2013, including raping her once.

Prosecutors said it happened after Haworth and the teen drank alcohol together. The girl told investigators she was both unconscious and awake when Haworth took advantage of her, according to court documents.

Several nude photographs of the teen allegedly were found on Haworth’s electronic devices. The girl said she had taken them for a boyfriend, but later deleted them and didn’t know how Haworth got them, documents said in the criminal case.

Haworth denied the claims, saying they were motivated by his divorce.

The lawsuit cites 10 causes of action, including: conspiracy; intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress; negligence; and defamation, libel and false light invasion of privacy. It also cites Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, for allegedly engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity.

Haworth is seeking to be awarded both damages and attorneys’ fees, and to reform Walla Walla city and county “policies, practices and procedures to prevent like actions and harms in the future.”

He has asked for a jury trial in federal court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.