Driver jailed for pointing a gun in Kennewick road rage incident near the blue bridge

An Oregon man is accused of pointing a gun at another driver in Kennewick in an apparent road rage incident Monday morning.

About 10:45 a.m. a driver called 911 to report the incident on Highway 240 close to the blue bridge over the Columbia River, said Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol.

He said there was a road rage incident on Highway 240 between the Edison Street exit and the blue bridge and that the other driver pointed a gun at him from his moving car as they neared the blue bridge.

The driver who reported the incident followed the driver with the gun onto Highway 12 and across the Snake River bridge before pulling over.

WSP troopers stopped the suspect’s car about four miles from Burbank in Walla Walla County and found a gun in his car, Thorson said.

Jeffrey Fusselman, 53, of Milton Freewater, Ore., was booked into the Benton County jail about 12:30 p.m. on suspicion of felony second-degree assault.