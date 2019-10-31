Arrest made in 1995 Tri-Cities cold case murder of sleeping father

Pasco police caught up with a Burbank man nearly 25 years after he allegedly killed a father asleep on a Pasco apartment balcony.

Ezequiel Romero, 40, was arrested in Salt Lake City and brought back to Pasco on Wednesday, Sgt. Scott Warren said.

Salt Lake police called Pasco officers two weeks ago after he was arrested re-entering the country from Mexico, said a Pasco Facebook post. He was extradited back to Washington to face the first-degree murder charge.

Romero was booked into the Franklin County jail just before 3 p.m. for his role in the July 5, 1995 gang-related shooting on Agate Street, when he was 15.

Prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges against Romero in 2000, and a nationwide warrant was issued.

Romero appeared in Franklin County Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Stovern asked for a $1 million bail, saying the $250,000 attached to initial warrant was not enough to guarantee Romero would stay in the country.

“A lot has changed in the last 19 years, besides inflation, we now have information that Mr. Romero spent the better part of a decade outside of the country avoiding being brought to court for the very matter,” he said.

Defense attorney Scott Johnson, who has been hired by Romero, chose not to argue about bail yet, but he disagreed that Romero has been hiding from facing this charge.

“There were other reasons, which we will deal with later,” he said.

Commissioner Darin Campbell set bail at $1 million.

Investigators at the time said Romero was part of a carload of gang members who went hunting for a rival gang member’s apartment at the end of a weeklong string of shootings.

They spotted their target, Michael Elizondo, standing at the sliding glass door of a second-floor apartment on Agate Street.

While one person stood guard, Romero joined three others in unloading a hail of bullets at the balcony, according to court documents.

Elizondo, who was 18 at the time, had already been the target of two other shootings in the days leading up to the July 5 attack.

While Michael Elizondo was hit once in the butt, his father, Andres Elizondo, 53, was killed as he slept on the balcony, said court documents.

Neighbors at the time told the Herald that Andres Elizondo was a hard-working farm laborer who brought them produce. They said he liked to sleep on the balcony during the summer heat and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Their apartment also was hit by bullets but they were not hurt.

Pasco police detectives found 32 spent shell casings at the scene, according to Herald stories at the time.

Four other people — including two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old — were arrested, tried and convicted.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.