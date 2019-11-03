He cut a woman then said he was going to get ‘something else’ to kill her, police say

A Pasco man is accused of threatening to kill a woman after stabbing her in the hand with a pocket knife.

Ra Maren J. Harris, 39, is scheduled to enter plea Nov. 5 in Franklin County Superior Court to the new charges of second-degree assault and felony harassment while armed with a deadly weapon.

Pasco police were called to the Tahitian Inn on West Lewis Street on Oct. 25 for a report of an assault between two tenants.

Deborah K. Owen told an officer that Harris stabbed her with a pocket knife, leaving a cut on her hand.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Harris then said, “That’s not gonna kill ya. I’ll have to go get something else to kill you,” according to court documents. He then went back to his own room.

Owen reported being scared and was visibly frightened, said police.

They eventually tracked down Harris and he was booked into the Franklin County jail, where he’s being held on $20,000 bail.

Harris, during his initial court appearance, refused to sign an order to stay away from Owen, court records show.