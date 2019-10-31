A man resisting a mental evaluation tried to grab cop’s gun, say police

A Kennewick man was charged Wednesday with trying to grab a gun from an police officer who was taking him into custody for a mental health evaluation.

Karl S. Dickenson, 37, is scheduled to enter a plea Thursday in Benton County Superior Court for third-degree assault, a felony.

Court documents state that Dickenson has a lengthy criminal history with seven felony convictions and nine gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor convictions for obstructing, hindering or resisting police.

Police were called to a South Fir Street home last Friday for reports that Dickenson was having mental health issues and could be a danger to his son, according to documents.

The mental health professionals asked that Dickenson be taken in for an evaluation.

When the mental health professionals first tried to contact Dickenson, he turned them away. Then, once officers arrived, Dickenson asked police to have the professionals removed for trespassing, documents said.

Officers tried to detain Dickenson, but he allegedly pulled away and attempted to throw punches at the officer.

They were struggling to subdue Dickenson when he went for one of the officer’s guns, court documents said.

He did not get a hold on the weapon.

Dickenson was booked Friday afternoon into the jail on suspicion of disarming a law enforcement officer.

On Wednesday, Judge Cameron Mitchell agreed to reduce his bail to $10,000 from $25,000.