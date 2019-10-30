Janitor helps bust late-night burglar inside Kennewick bank

A janitor at Bank of America got a surprise when he spotted a man opening cash drawers inside the bank in the middle of the night.

Police say Oscar Garcia III, 25, broke into the bank on 3420 W. Kennewick Ave. at 10:20 p.m. and went behind the counter.

He didn’t notice the person cleaning the office, Kennewick Police Sgt. Chris Littrell said in a press release.

The janitor ducked into a safe spot and called police.

Officers found Garcia, who was armed with a gun, still in the bank.

He was arrested and brought to the Benton County jail and booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary.