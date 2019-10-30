Crime

Teen burglars shot at a Tri-City man defending a neighbor’s house. He fired back

Kennewick, WA

Kennewick police are hunting for a pair of teens who traded bullets with a man after they burglarized his neighbor’s home.

Miguel Barajas, 29, was at home on the 3300 block of South Gum Street about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday when he heard a loud crash and thought someone broke into the neighbor’s home. He grabbed a gun and went to check, Kennewick police said.

As he walked toward the house, he spotted two boys, who looked like they were between 16 and 18 years old, dash out of from the house. They got into a tan or gray Honda sedan and drove toward Barajas.

The sedan slowly approached Barajas and one of the teens fired a shot at him, and he fired back. Barajas wasn’t hurt.

There were reports that Barajas was chasing the sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Kennewick police at 509- 682-0333. People can also call Tri-City Crime Stoppers at 509-582-8477, 800-222-8477 or online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

