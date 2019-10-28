15 year old arrested for DUI. He smashed his car into a parked pickup in Kennewick

A 15-year-old may have been drunk when he crashed a white sedan into a parked pickup early Sunday morning, according to Kennewick police.

The teen hit the unoccupied, parked truck about 2 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Sixth Avenue.

He was taken to the juvenile detention center in Kennewick on suspicion of drunk driving. Police did not release his name.

Kennewick police said they made several DUI arrests during the same 12-hour shift Sunday, including a driver for being under the influence of marijuana.