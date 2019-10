Drunk driver hurt after flipping car on Broadmoor Boulevard exit

A suspected drunk driver was taken to the hospital after wrecking her car on an Interstate 182 off-ramp.

Alejandra Martinez, 27, of Pasco, was heading east on the interstate shortly after 3 a.m. in a 2012 Lexus when she lost control taking the Broadmoor Boulevard exit, the Washington State Patrol said.

The car rolled and went down an embankment.

Martinez was taken to Lourdes Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available.

The state patrol cited Martinez for DUI.