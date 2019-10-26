You may have video that helps police find 2 Pasco robbers

Kennewick police are hoping someone’s security video will help lead to a pair of armed robbers who struck a Pasco convenience store.

The two men who robbed a Circle K convenience store in Pasco drove up to the store in a black truck that was stolen from the 4500 block of South Everett Street in Kennewick at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pasco police are searching for two men who robbed a Circle K on 26th Avenue and Court Street Wednesday. Pasco Police Department

Pasco police are searching for two men who robbed a Circle K convenience store near the corner of 26th Avenue and Court Street. Pasco Police Department

The men walked into the store at Court Street and 26th Avenue about two hours later. A man dressed in a black-hooded sweatshirt held the clerk at gunpoint while the other robber took cash from the register, according to Pasco police and surveillance pictures.

The truck was recovered later in the day by Pasco police, but they weren’t able to find the suspects.

Kennewick police believe the truck was taken while the suspects were prowling cars in the neighborhood, and are asking people to check video from their security cameras.

One man is 5-foot-6, with an average build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black bandana and white athletic shoes.

The other man was 5-foot-2, with a skinny build, a gray hooded sweatshirt with black shoulders and a gray T-shirt tied around his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.