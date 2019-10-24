Pasco police hunting for Circle K convenience store robbers

Pasco police are hunting for two men who robbed a convenience store late Wednesday.

The men came into the Circle K at Court Street and 26th Avenue at 11:23 p.m.

A man in a black-hooded sweatshirt held the clerk at gunpoint while the other robber grabbed the cash from the register, according to Pasco police and surveillance pictures.

After scooping up the money, they left.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Pasco Police Department

The clerk believed both were about 18 and one held a silver semi-automatic pistol.

The man with the gun was described as 5-foot-6, with an average build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black bandana and white athletic shoes.

The other man was 5-foot-2, with a skinny build, brown eyes, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black shoulders, a gray T-shirt tied around his face, gray gloves, blue jeans and white athletic shoes. The man didn’t speak and wasn’t carrying a weapon.

Investigators said they later found the suspects’ car at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park near South Road 40. The car had been stolen from Kennewick.

Officers surrounded a mobile home for a while Thursday, but didn’t have enough legal cause for a warrant to go inside.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call dispatchers immediately at 509-628-0333 or email Detective Jesse Romero at romeroj@pasco-wa.gov.