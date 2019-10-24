He claimed to be CIA. He also was driving drunk in a stolen car, say police

A 72-year-old man who claimed to be a CIA agent led police on a chase in a stolen car until he crashed, said Kennewick police.

Edward G. Bartkowski drove to the fire station on the corner of 10th Avenue and Kellogg Street at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday and told a firefighter he worked for the CIA and they were all under surveillance, said police Lt. Aaron Clem.

After he sped away from the station, firefighters reported him to police dispatchers.

Officers spotted his car near the corner to 10th Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard and tried to get him to pull over.

Bartkowski allegedly sped away before missing a turn and crashing through a fence at the corner of First Avenue and Roosevelt Place.

Police soon learned the car Bartkowski was driving had been stolen from Spokane, Clem said.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI, attempting to elude police, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended license.