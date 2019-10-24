Gunman who shot a Kennewick man on his front lawn is still on the run, police say

Kennewick police are searching for a suspect who shot at a man twice on the front lawn of his house.

The shooter was trying to find Casey Bockman, 34, at his house on the 400 block of Grant Street shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. After Bockman confronted the man on the lawn, the unnamed assailant fired twice, hitting Bockman once in the leg.

Several people who heard the shots called police and gave Bockman first aid. Paramedics arrived to take him to Trios Southridge Hospital.

Police searched Bockman’s home and other search warrants are expected to be served.

Investigators are looking for the suspect but, meanwhile, they believe there is no immediate threat to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 509-628-0333 or contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477, 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.