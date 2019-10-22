Kamiakin High locked down after man with 2 guns is seen following a woman with a baby

A 21-year-old man carrying two Airsoft guns triggered a lockdown at Kamiakin High School on Tuesday morning.

People spotted Ismael Valladares of Kennewick armed with what appeared to be a handgun following a woman carrying a baby near Arthur Street and West Metaline Avenue.

Nearby Kamiakin High School was locked down until officers arrived.

They tried to get Valladares to stop walking. He dropped one gun and kept going. Police persisted and he dropped another gun onto the pavement and continued walking.

Officers caught up to him and he was arrested, and the lockdown at the school was lifted.

Police soon discovered the guns were both carbon dioxide cartridge guns.

Officers couldn’t find the woman he was following but they later learned she was an upset girlfriend.

Valladares was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of obstructing law enforcement and unlawful display of a gun.