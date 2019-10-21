Police say a Tri-Cities man recorded a boy in a store restroom

A Pasco man is accused of using his cellphone to secretly record a boy at a urinal in a public restroom.

Keith Robert Petersen, 34, was arrested at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Road 68 in Pasco shortly after noon Monday, according to Pasco police.

Petersen was booked into the Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for first-degree voyeurism, a felony, according to police.

Police plan to apply for a search warrant for the contents of the phone.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 509-628-0333.