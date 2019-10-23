3 teens are accused of shooting threats at 3 different Tri-Cities schools in just 2 weeks

Two Tri-Cities teens are accused of making separate threats to shoot or blow up a school administrator and fellow students.

The boys, both 14, appeared this week in Juvenile Court — one from Franklin County, the other Benton County.

The allegations involve Delta High School in Pasco and a day school program offered through Lourdes Counseling Center in Richland.

Just days before, a Richland High School student was emergency expelled after allegedly chatting with 10 classmates about a school shooting plan.

And on Oct. 14, a 15-year-old at Sunnyside High was arrested after police say he made a threat about a school shooting.

On Monday, Juvenile Court Commissioner Jackie Stam agreed to release the two most recent teens on their personal recognizance.

One was arrested on suspicion of felony harassment, and the other on suspicion of felony harassment and threats to bomb or injure, court records show.

The Tri-City Herald is not naming the boys because they have not been charged.

In the Benton County case, the teen was at the counseling center on Carondelet Drive on Oct. 18 when he became upset about being in the school program.

The boy initially mentioned to a counselor that he was going to be a school shooter, then yelled at staff members and punched a door, court documents said.

His therapist visited with him in the counseling center’s lobby. But the boy’s anger escalated until he mentioned shooting the person in charge — the lead counselor and social worker — and blowing up everyone in the school, documents said.

He allegedly told his therapist that he was serious and repeated the threat.

The counselor told Richland police that the teen’s behavior had gotten worse recently, but she did not know what he was capable of doing, court documents said.

When police contacted the boy, he was uncooperative and refused to answer questions, documents said. He was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Friday.

House arrest was ordered, meaning one of his court-approved adults must always be with him at home, and he can’t leave the area or contact people at the counseling center, among other restrictions.

Delta High threat

Later on Friday, Delta High Principal Mike Johnson called Pasco police about a report that a student’s Snapchat messages showed a shooting was going to happen at the Pasco campus on Monday, Oct. 21.

Two students said a friend made the threats on the social media app and that other students were concerned he would carry it out, court documents said.

Thoe teen had warned some students not to go to classes Monday because he planned to shoot up the school, court documents said.

The boy allegedly showed a picture of a gun to one friend, saying it was the weapon he planned to use.

Police confronted the boy at home. He denied making those threats, but admitted he has access to guns, court documents said.

“He also stated students claimed he looked like a school shooter,” documents said. He was arrested at 1 a.m. Saturday.

The teen was also put on house arrest and ordered to stay off the internet and social media.

Richland High arrest

In the Richland High case, a 16-year-old boy allegedly said he was going to shoot people and then kill himself.

He was in an online chat group with other students on Oct. 15 when he wrote, “I’m gonna Kashoot the school and my self now. All bubble blowing babies will be beaten sensless. [sic]”

The chat was for students who play a particular group of instruments in the Richland High marching band.

One student told the teen that his comment was nothing to joke about. The chat was later shared a band leader, who took it to a teacher and in turn to school administrative staff.

One student later told police the boy has made similar threats in the group chat and feared he may go through with it, court documents said.

The boy and his concerned parents met with administrators on Oct. 16.

That boy was arrested Oct. 16 and appeared the next day in court. He was released on the condition of constant adult supervision.

Prosecutors notified court staff on Friday that they will not be filing charges against the boy at this time.

Sunnyside incident

The Sunnyside High teen allegedly sent his threat message to a friend as a joke and didn’t intend for it to be posted to social media.

A Yakima County Superior Court judge told the teen that it was not a laughing matter for the court, police, school district or the community, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

The judge added that other students have claimed similar threats also were jokes, but all it takes is for one to become a real threat.