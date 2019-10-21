Teen drivers accused in 2 Tri-City hit-and-run crashes. One is just 14 years old

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after causing this crash and then running off, said West Richland police. West Richland Police Department

Sunday was a bad day for teen drivers in the Tri-Cities.

Two were arrested after causing crashes in West Richland and Kennewick then running away, say police.

In West Richland, a 14 year old without a driver’s license is accused of running a red light at Keene and Kennedy roads about 1:45 p.m., said police reports.

He turned and hit a car that had the green light, said West Richland police.

The teen, who was driving a van, did not stop, but was followed by a witness.

West Richland police later found the teen and arrested him on suspicion of hit and run.

The teen, whose name was not made public, was not hurt, but the other driver in the crash suffered minor injuries, said police.

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of hit and run from this crash on Oct. 20, said Kennewick police. Kennewick Police Department

A few hours later in Kennewick, an 18-year-old reportedly drove a Ford SUV into a parked car on the 2100 block of South Reed Street about 10:30 p.m.

Kimberly Vincent did not stop until she crashed again a few blocks away while trying to drive through the roundabout at West 19th Avenue and South Union Street, said Kennewick police.

Then she called police, who were able to link her SUV to the crash on South Reed Street, said police.

She was arrested on suspicion of hit and run.

Drugs or alcohol use are not suspected in either incident.