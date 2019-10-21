Crime
Arsonist torches car at Kennewick apartment complex
A car parked at a Kennewick apartment complex was intentionally set on fire Sunday night, said police.
Witnesses say they saw what seemed to be a man breaking the driver’s side window and throwing something inside the car on Metaline Avenue.
Soon the car was engulfed in flames, and the arsonist took off running.
It happened just before midnight Sunday.
Investigators are asking any one who saw something to call police at 509-628-0333.
Comments