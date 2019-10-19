Zintel Canyon fire scorches quarter acre

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what caused an early Saturday fire in Zintel Canyon.

The blaze started around 12:40 a.m. just north of the 10th Avenue bridge in a heavily treed area away from the Spirit of America Trail, said fire Capt. Brian Ellis.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to about a quarter acre and away from homes along the side of the canyon. The fire spread into the upper branches of the trees, which kept firefighters there for a few hours.

The smoke sent firefighters back to the area several times during the day.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 68-acre natural park that stretches between Seventh Avenue and 24th Avenue is a popular walking area in the city. After a series of eight fires last year, the city worked to clear the dead leaves and brush, especially along the hillside.

Ellis said they are still urging people to make sure the brush doesn’t come up to their fences.

“This is a good time to cut back that foliage,” he said.