Jack-knifed semi blocked blue bridge traffic for more than an hour

A jack-knifed semi stopped traffic in Highway 395 for more than an hour Saturday.

The semi’s trailer turned sideways across both southbound lanes of the highway on the Kennewick side of the bridge around 2:48 p.m. The slow down triggered a series of other minor crashes along the way.

Traffic began moving around 4:15 p.m. after police diverted cars and trucks onto Highway 240. Southbound lanes of the highway remained closed at 5 p.m.

The semi also dumped a large amount of diesel onto the road.

There were no reports of injuries. And it’s not clear what caused the problem with the trailer.