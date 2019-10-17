Car prowler who bit Pasco officer was tased and forced unconscious

A car prowler was tased twice by Pasco police and forced unconscious with a neck hold after he bit an officer.

Police were called when someone spotted a man trying to get into cars in the Walmart parking lot just before 1 a.m. Monday.

When officers Brad Leininger and Jason Nuñez arrived, they tried to arrest Jermaine D. Sparks, 37, of Pasco.

He refused to be handcuffed and struggled with the officers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The men were on the ground when a third officer, Mike Andrews, joined the effort.

The officers tried using a Taser twice, but it was ineffective, said a police Facebook post.

Sparks bit Leininger, who is the handler for Pasco’s police dog Jucon. But Jucon was not used in the arrest.

Andrews then applied a neck hold that momentarily caused Sparks to pass out.

They then used a new piece of equipment — a full-body wrap restraint — so Sparks could be taken to Lourdes Medical Center to be checked, said the post.

The device wraps up the people’s legs and can be positioned so that the suspect can lie on a gurney or sit in a police car. It also comes with a hood to prevent a suspect from spitting on officers.

Sparks was later booked into the Franklin County jail on investigation of third-degree assault.