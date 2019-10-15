Suspect flees in stolen car with 3 flat tires. He wiped out in Columbia Park

SHARE COPY LINK

Two people are in jail after a man led police on a chase across Kennewick in a stolen car early Tuesday.

Officers spotted the stolen 1998 Honda Civic in a parking lot near North Columbia Center Boulevard and Tapteal Loop at 1:20 a.m.

The Civic had been stolen from Kennewick a couple weeks earlier.

When the driver pulled out of the lot, a Kennewick police sergeant tried to stop it.

But the driver, later identified as Jesse Croxton, 33, had a different idea. Police said he sped north on Columbia Center Boulevard and then turned onto Columbia Park Trail.

As he fled into Columbia Park, he slammed into a curb on a roundabout and flattened one tire. Then police laid out spike strips that flattened two more tires.

He continued driving, eventually losing control when he turned onto Fruitland Street. The car skidded into the dirt next to the road.

Then Croxton jumped out and sprinted about 100 yards before police caught him.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of attempting to elude police and possessing a stolen car.

A man and woman also were in the car during the chase. The man, Dru Brimley-Yale, 29, was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant.