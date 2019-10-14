West Richland man jailed for rape and assault

SHARE COPY LINK

A West Richland man was jailed Sunday for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman.

West Richland police responded to assist on a medical call about 3 p.m. Sunday at a home north of Kennedy Road, said West Richland police.

Joseph Mooers, 37, was originally booked into the jail Sunday evening on suspicion of meth possession.

He was in the Benton County jail on Monday on suspicion of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and possession of methamphetamine.

West Richland police said no other information could be released on Monday.