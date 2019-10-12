Runaway tire crashes through roof of Kennewick home. Do you know where it came from?

A tire crashed through a roof of a 20th Avenue home late Friday. Police are trying to find the owner. Kennewick police

A flying tire crashed through the roof of a Kennewick home Friday night and police would like to know where it came from.

The wheel busted into a home on the 7000 block of West 20th Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. landing on the floor. While no one was hurt, it left a large hole in the roof, Kennewick police said.

Officers believe the tire rolled down Thompson Hill before becoming airborne.

Kennewick police

Kennewick police are asking anyone with information about the tire to call 509-628-0333 or submit a tip through the Kennewick police Facebook page.