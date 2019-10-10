Richland police increase patrols at Carmichael Middle School after threat rumors

SHARE COPY LINK

Richland police stepped up patrols at Carmichael Middle School after talk about threats reached school administrators.

Rumors started spreading at the school about a potential attack Wednesday. When administrators heard about it, they immediately notified Richland’s school resource officer.

Officers had trouble finding the source of the rumors, but they believe the threats are not credible, said police Capt. Chris Lee.

However, they increased police presence at the school Thursday as a precaution.

Lee said the situation shows that the system is working properly.

The school district sent out a notice to parents from Principal Brian Stadelman about the potential threat. He said the district takes all threats seriously and thoroughly investigates.

“We encourage students and community members to act as soon as possible by reporting any threats or safety concerns to the police or school administrators,” he said.

People can call or text 509-392-4668 to report a tip, send an email to 1610@alert1.us or go online to rsd.edu/report-a-safety-concern