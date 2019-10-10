1 dead after argument leads to shooting in a car near Boise Paper plant, deputies say

One man was killed after an argument on Attalia Road near Boise Cascade Google Map

One person is dead and another in jail after a late night fight turned violent just off Highway 12 south of Burbank.

Walla Walla County sheriff’s deputies say the two men were arguing inside of a car when one of them opened fire around 7 p.m.

It happened along Attalia Road, leading to Boise Paper.

The shooter stayed at the scene and called 911. When deputies arrived the other man was dead, they said.

Walla Walla County sheriff’s officials said everyone involved is accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

