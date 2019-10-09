Driver slams into a Kennewick house, then runs off. Police are still looking

SHARE COPY LINK

Police want to find the driver who ran from a car moments after it slammed into a Gum Street house this week.

Several people called police at 11 p.m. Monday after a 2002 Nissan Altima went off the road and through the corner of a house.

It took off siding and insulation, but didn’t hurt anyone inside, Kennewick police said.

The driver and maybe passengers also apparently weren’t hurt but then disappeared before officers arrived.

Police have a suspect, but no one has been booked into the Benton County jail.

“We’d also like to remind the motoring public that if you are involved in a collision, of any kind, that you are required by law to stop and identify yourself,” police said in a Facebook post. “Failing to do so is a crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kennewick police through the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.