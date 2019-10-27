They thought she was a snitch. 2 women beat and tried to kidnap her, police say

A 33-year-old woman was forced to undress, beaten with a gun and almost kidnapped from a Pasco motel because she was accused of being a snitch.

The woman, who was thought to be wearing a body wire, told police she believed her attackers were going to drive her somewhere else and possibly shoot her, court records show.

She was able to escape from the back seat of a Dodge Charger as the two suspects were getting into the front, and ran to the motel office for help, records show.

Now, Amanda R. Torres and Rebecca R. Chavez both are charged in Franklin County Superior Court with first-degree robbery with a gun, attempted first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

They have pleaded innocent to the allegations and face Jan. 8 trial dates.

Torres, 40, of Pasco, was released after posting bond on $25,000 bail. Chavez, 28, also from Pasco, posted bond on $15,000.

Buying heroin

The victim told police she went to the Sage & Sun Motel on 10th Avenue on Oct. 4 to buy $40 worth of heroin from a friend.

She knocked on the designated room and Chavez partially opened the door, then invited her in, according to court documents. The woman asked about her friend and was told everything was OK.

Once inside the room, Torres and Chavez took the woman’s purse, which held $97 cash, debit cards, a cellphone and a couple personal items.

Torres hit her two or three times on the side of her face with a hard object, possibly a small gun, and ordered the woman to strip down because they thought she was doing undercover work for the police, documents said.

The woman said she complied with those orders because she was afraid Torres would otherwise continue to hurt her. She was allowed to get dressed again after being checked for wires.

Torres stepped outside the room and told the woman’s friends to leave, then came back inside and jumped on top of her, pinning the woman to the bed.

Chavez held her hand over the woman’s face while Torres’ knees were on her chest, which prevented her from screaming for help or even breathing, court documents said.

Torres proceeded to hit the woman several times on the face and head with the gun, allegedly saying “Don’t think I’m scared of going to prison for the rest of my life. You’re f------ dead. I’ll put that on my kids.”

Torres pointed the gun at the woman, but was stopped by Chavez, who said, “Not right here. I’ll pull my car around,” documents said.

Chavez moved her car, then returned to the room to say a homeless man was outside. Torres ordered the woman to “fix yourself” by straightening her clothes and wiping away her tears before they left the room, court documents said.

The woman was told to get into the back seat of Chavez’s Dodge, Chavez got into the driver’s seat and Torres the front passenger seat. That’s when the woman ran away, documents said.

The woman was taken to the Pasco Police Department, where she met with Detective Nathan Carlisle from the Street Crimes Unit.

Carlisle noted that the woman had obvious injuries on her face and head, court documents said.

She appeared emotionally upset and afraid, and cried several times while talking with the detective, documents said.

Torres was later arrested at home.