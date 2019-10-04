Crime

1 killed in Highway 395 crash near Country Mercantile

Pasco, WA

One person was killed Friday in a rollover crash on Highway 395 north of the Country Mercantile country store.

Details are still coming in, but there are reports that a car flipped near the highway intersection between Sagemoor and Crestloch roads. One person was thrown from the car and died.

Both of the northbound lanes are blocked while the Washington State Patrol investigates the fatality.

Crestloch and Sagemoor roads cross four lanes of divided highway about six to 10 miles north of Pasco.

Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
