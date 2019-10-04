1 killed in Highway 395 crash near Country Mercantile

SHARE COPY LINK

One person was killed Friday in a rollover crash on Highway 395 north of the Country Mercantile country store.

Details are still coming in, but there are reports that a car flipped near the highway intersection between Sagemoor and Crestloch roads. One person was thrown from the car and died.

Both of the northbound lanes are blocked while the Washington State Patrol investigates the fatality.

Crestloch and Sagemoor roads cross four lanes of divided highway about six to 10 miles north of Pasco.

Check back for updates.