Crime
65-year-old seriously hurt after being hit by a car crossing a Pasco street
A 65-year-old man was seriously hurt after a car hit hit him as he tried crossing Clark Street.
The man was in the middle of a block and not in a crosswalk when a sedan hit him about 2 p.m. Thursday, said Pasco Sgt. Scott Warren.
The collision left him with substantial, but not life-threatening injuries, Warren said. The nearest intersection was at Fifth Avenue.
The man was taken to a local hospital.
The driver, who was an 80-year-old man, wasn’t cited.
No names were released.
Comments