Mom may face charges after taking 2-month-old along on a Tri-Cities drive-by shooting

A woman may face criminal charges after bringing her 2-month-old baby along during a drive-by shooting.

Kennewick police are investigating whether Jasmine Bass, 18, knew that two men in the car were going to open fire in the neighborhood on the 1000 block of West Entiat Avenue.

The shots were fired from a silver sedan about 5 a.m. Thursday.

Several people heard the gunfire, spotted the car driving away and called 911, Kennewick police said. No one was hurt and no damage was found.

Arriving officers spotted a silver car leaving the area and they discovered several shell casings on the ground.

When they stopped the car, William Perez, 23, was driving and Miguel Jimenez, 19, was in the front passenger seat. Bass and her baby were in the back, police said.

Officers also spotted a gun and a bullet in the car, which was seized for a later search.

The men were booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of drive-by shooting. Perez faces additional charges of illegal gun possession, along with three unrelated warrants.

Child Protective Services is investigating and Benton County prosecutors will determine if Bass is charged, said police.

No one in the car has ties to gangs, said police.