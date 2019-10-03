Scam warning: Kennewick police aren’t trying to sell you magazine advertising

SHARE COPY LINK

Someone is trying to use the name of the Kennewick Police Department to scam businesses into buying fake advertising.

A fraudster called a local business recently to sell advertising in a Kennewick Community Police Officer Magazine.

The problem is police don’t know anything about the magazine and don’t have any connection with the people claiming to be selling advertising, said an alert from Kennewick police this week.

Police learned about it when the business owner called to ask about it.

“At this time, we have only heard from local businesses, but this could change to target residential neighborhoods at any time,” said police.

Officials are asking anyone who gets a call like this to hang up and report it to 509-628-0333.

If you have any questions about suspicious solicitations, you should call Kennewick police at 509-585-4208 during normal business hours.