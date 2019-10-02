Semi driver didn’t have enough training before Highway 221 crash, state patrol says

SHARE COPY LINK

A poorly trained semi driver caused a late night highway crash north of Paterson that sent one man to a hospital, according to Washington State Patrol reports.

Francisco A. Morett-Camacho, 30, of Pasco, was driving a tractor west on Anderson Road at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as he approached the stop sign at Highway 221, WSP said. When he tried to stop, the brakes didn’t work.

The truck went into the middle of the road, where another tractor pulling a trailer hit him.

Morett-Camacho was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

The other driver, Francisco J. Agramon-Ontiveros, 47, of Pasco, was not hurt.

The Washington State Patrol said Morrett-Camacho wasn’t properly trained to drive the truck, leading to the brakes failing. He was cited with negligent driving.