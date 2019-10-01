Man charged in Richland WinCo shooting won’t face jury as soon as expected

SHARE COPY LINK

The trial for a Umatilla man accused of walking into Richland’s WinCo Foods and shooting a random customer has been postponed a few weeks.

Matthew McQuin now is set to face a Benton County Superior Court jury on Nov. 4.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say McQuin, 46, tried to kill Jenna Kline inside the crowded Columbia Point grocery store on July 30, 2018.

McQuin, an unemployed truck driver, claims he believed Kline was part of a group of people who had been messing with him by trying to poison him with vapors from pesticides or drugs.

The Army veteran told Kline, “You look guilty,” before shooting her once in the head.

Kline, a public health veterinarian with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, survived the gunshot wound from the .22-caliber pistol.

The bullet wedged between her skin and skull, lodging under her scalp.

McQuin later told a state psychologist he has been having paranoid ideas for at least 17 years, and that he wasn’t in the “right state of mind” that night.

Investigative reports and interviews released to the Tri-City Herald under the state public records law detail McQuin’s attempts to talk with police officers about people poisoning him before he went to the Richland grocery store.

Later, the psychologist concluded that despite suffering from schizophrenia or another psychotic disorder, McQuin is competent to stand trial.

The report said his mental health issues were possibly brought on by using methamphetamine and marijuana. McQuin previously served time in prison for drug convictions.

Defense attorney Ryan Swinburnson sought a second opinion, but later said he felt confident moving forward with a competency order after talking to his independent evaluator.

McQuin remains jailed on $500,000 bail.