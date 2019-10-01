Pasco’s 5-month search for a new police chief is over

SHARE COPY LINK

Pasco picked longtime police administrator Ken Roske as the city’s next police chief.

The announcement was made at a Tuesday afternoon news conference after a five-month search.

Roske and two other candidates were vying to replace former Chief Bob Metzger, who retired in April.

Roske has been with the agency for 33 years.

“I’m humbled by the support (of the community),” he said.

City Manager Dave Zabell wanted to find the best person to lead the department, join the executive team and serve the people of Pasco.

Issaquah-based Prothman Co. has been leading the nationwide search.

A five-month process narrowed 17 applicants to five finalists.

They lost one candidate to another city and a fifth candidate with the Oregon State Police dropped out because of a personal emergency.

The other finalists were Sunnyside police Chief Al Escalera and Capt. Charles Goeken from Manteca, Calif.

Pasco Police Deputy Chief Ken Roske

A longtime fixture in the department, Roske was picked for the No. 2 leadership position in the police department last year.

Most recently, he led efforts to make Pasco one of a dozen police agencies in the state to earn accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The department has seen a lot of improvement during his 33 years, he said, adding that he wants to make sure it stays on the right path.

With the growth expected to come to Pasco during the next two decades, he wants to make sure the department continues hiring quality police officers and maintains the policies that helped them receive accreditation.

Other chief finalists

Escalera wanted to return to Pasco after years of living here, but working other places.

He began his 35-year law enforcement career in the city as a community service officer before joining the Washington State Patrol.

After finishing with the state patrol, he worked in West Richland from 2011 to 2014 before becoming chief in Sunnyside.

This was the second time Escalera tried to return to the Tri-Cities. He was one of two finalists for Richland’s chief position. The city decided not to choose him or the other finalist.

Goeken, a U.S. Navy veteran, said he was looking forward to returned to Washington state, after serving in Bremerton. He left the Navy to spend more time with his children, and found a career in law enforcement.

He worked in Manteca, Calif., for 25 years, working his way up to one of the top positions in the department.

