He admitted to raping a woman at a Pasco restaurant, then didn’t show up for sentencing

Police are asking for help finding a man who raped a woman inside a Pasco taco shop.

Jose Omana Azpeitia, 43, of Pasco, was supposed to be sentenced for third-degree rape in January, but never showed up, according to court records. An arrest warrant was issued, and he hasn’t been seen since.

A woman was walking past the Taqueria Los Lopez restaurant on West Lewis Street in April 2018 when Azpeitia motioned her to come inside, according to court records. He locked the door and attacked her.

He was later arrested and pleaded guilty in November.

Jose Azpeitia

Tri-City Crime Stoppers issued a notice this week asking for the public’s help in finding Azpeitia. He is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with black hair and dark eyes.

He has a tattoo of a cross on his right shoulder, the name Jordan on his right and left forearms, the name Brandon and praying hands on his left shoulder and an eagle on his left forearm.

People can contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477, 800-222-8477 or online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.