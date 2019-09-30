Trio suspected of using moving truck to steal stuff

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Franklin County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a U-Haul truck pulling a small red trailer.

The truck is believed to have been involved in a theft in the Eltopia West Road area on Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a resident noticed the truck on his outdoor security cameras and went to investigate.

The man confronted two men and a woman who were inside the U-Haul, and noticed property in the back that may have been stolen from another location.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating the U-Haul truck pulling a small, red trailer shown in this black-and-white security footage. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a theft. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

The left taillight on the small trailer may be broken, the posting said.

Anyone who sees the U-Haul with attached trailer is asked to get the license plate, then contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office through non-emergency dispatch, 509-628-0333.

If someone sees any suspicious activity, they should immediately call 911.