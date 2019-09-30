Crime
Trio suspected of using moving truck to steal stuff
Tips to safeguard your home from burglars
Franklin County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a U-Haul truck pulling a small red trailer.
The truck is believed to have been involved in a theft in the Eltopia West Road area on Sunday night.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a resident noticed the truck on his outdoor security cameras and went to investigate.
The man confronted two men and a woman who were inside the U-Haul, and noticed property in the back that may have been stolen from another location.
The left taillight on the small trailer may be broken, the posting said.
Anyone who sees the U-Haul with attached trailer is asked to get the license plate, then contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office through non-emergency dispatch, 509-628-0333.
If someone sees any suspicious activity, they should immediately call 911.
Comments