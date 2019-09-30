80-year-old semi driver dies when truck and trailers flip

How to avoid drowsy driving Avoid drowsy driving with these tips from AAA. Getting a good night's rest, doing your research before traveling, and driving with a friend are a few ways to stay awake and alert on the road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Avoid drowsy driving with these tips from AAA. Getting a good night's rest, doing your research before traveling, and driving with a friend are a few ways to stay awake and alert on the road.

An 80-year-old man died early Monday when his semi and two trailers flipped after he missed a curve on Highway 12.

A report from the Washington State Patrol said the man was not wearing a seat belt in the 12:48 a.m. crash three miles east of Dayton.

Troopers blamed the fatal wreck on inattention.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, is from Kamiah, Idaho.

The driver was westbound on the highway in a 1998 Freightliner truck, pulling two trailers, when he drove off the roadway and rolled.

The report said troopers did not yet know if alcohol or drugs played a role in the driver failing to keep his truck on the road. The WSP did not what he was hauling.