Pasco couple survives crash. The other driver died

A Pasco couple was hurt and another driver died in a crash Sunday in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Jacob McDonald, 24, of Ellensburg, was driving north on Highway 97, when he lost control of his GMC Canyon and spun out about 7 p.m.

His pickup came to a stop facing west in the southbound lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.

It was hit by Chevrolet Malibu being driven south by Jeremy Long, 43, of Pasco.

McDonald, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, said the WSP.

Long and his passenger, April Long, 44, of Pasco, were both taken to the Wenatchee hospital.

The collision was one of nine from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday on that stretch of highway near Blewett Pass, reported the Wenatchee World.