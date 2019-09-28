Bloodied woman told police her ex-husband violently beat her. She’s the one now charged

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A Prosser woman is accused of falsely claiming she was attacked by her ex-husband, causing him to spend a month in county jail while fighting a criminal charge.

Sarah K. Glenn, 38, maintained that she saw the man’s face just before being knocked unconscious in her home.

Police found her with blood on her feet and legs, and determined her injuries were caused by “some type of handheld striking weapon,” according to court documents.

Investigators discovered cellphone records showing the man was not in the Tri-Cities at the time of the alleged assault.

But Glenn stuck to her story, repeating in two follow-up interviews over five months that she knew it was him. A no-contact order had been in place between the former couple at the time.

Woman is now charged

The charge against her ex ultimately was dismissed, and now Glenn finds herself with a case in Benton County Superior Court for malicious prosecution.

She pleaded innocent to the felony on Thursday and faces trial Dec. 2. She is out of custody on her personal recognizance.

Officer Eric St. John responded to Glenn’s home shortly after 7 p.m. on May 6, 2018, for an emergency call about a physical assault.

Glenn answered the front door and told St. John she didn’t think she needed any medical attention, even though she had blood on the lower half of her body.

She said she’d just picked up her daughter, who’d been visiting with the girl’s father, and was attacked about 15 minutes after getting home, court documents said.

She initially said she believed the attack happened five to 10 minutes before calling 911, then told the officer she wasn’t sure how long she’d been unconscious, documents said.

Paramedics evaluated Glenn and advised her to get treatment at Prosser Memorial Health.

St. John went to the hospital later that night to photograph her injuries and concluded that something had been used to hit Glenn.

Ex-husband is arrested

Her former husband, Aymen Almoghrabi, lived in Wilsonville, Ore. He could not be located that night as police tried to figure out what happened, court documents said.

Three days later, Benton County prosecutors charged Almoghrabi with first-degree burglary with domestic violence.

An arrest warrant was issued and Almoghrabi was picked up in Oregon. He was extradited to Washington and remained in the Benton County jail until June 7, 2018.

During that month in lockup, Almoghrabi’s defense attorney was insistent in conversations with prosecutors that the ex had not been in the Prosser area when Glenn said she was beaten up, documents said.

So prosecutors asked Officer St. John to keep looking into Almoghrabi’s whereabouts that night. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office helped out with the investigation.

Almoghrabi turned over two cellphones with his Google username and password so a forensic examination could be done.

A detective found 21 image files of the father and daughter taken in different locations on May 6, 2018, along with 16 files with location data that showed the man’s movements from Kennewick at 3:44 p.m. to The Dalles at 7:12 p.m. and eventually Wilsonville at 9 p.m.

“Based on the time the device was at various locations along the Columbia River, it could not have been in Prosser at the time of the assault,” the investigation found.

And Almoghrabi was in possession of that phone as evidenced by the pictures on the device and in his Google cloud account, court documents said.

Investigators also reportedly located a receipt from a Boardman, Ore., gas station at 6:07 p.m. and video footage showing the man at an Aurora, Ore., gas station at 9:14 p.m.

Evidence places her ex elsewhere

Glenn met with St. John, a deputy prosecutor and a victim advocate on June 12, 2018 — five days after her ex’s release from jail — and was told the charge would be dropped because the evidence contradicted her story, documents said.

Almoghrabi’s case was dismissed on June 15, 2018.

Four months later, Glenn was re-interviewed about the attack and said she knows it was her ex in her house that evening, court documents said.

Her daughter then was interviewed in December 2018 and said after they got home, her mom told her to watch a movie on her phone in her bedroom. The girl indicated that her mom “told her to use headphones while watching the movie and then closed the bedroom door,” documents said.